Singapuram Rajeshwar Rao a role model for present generation: Harish Rao

Former Rajya Sabha member Singapuram Rajeshwar Rao played a vital role in the formulation of a strategy for the Separate Telangana agitation, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:28 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao speaking after unveiling a statue of Rajeshwar Rao at Singapur.

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said former Rajya Sabha member Singapuram Rajeshwar Rao was a role model for the present generation. The former MP had played a vital role in the formulation of a strategy for the Separate Telangana agitation. If he was alive, Rajeshwar Rao would be happy with the development taking place in Telangana, he said.

Harish Rao along with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar unveiled a statue of Rajeshwar Rao at Singapur on the outskirts of Huzurabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said Rajeshwar Rao used to write articles in newspapers explaining the importance of a separate Telangana State. These helped a lot in strengthening the Statehood movement, he said, adding that Rajeshwar Rao’s family members had sacrificed even ministerial posts. Though the former MP went up to Delhi, he never forgot his native Singapur village and the local people. Even Naxalites loved and respected Rajeshwar Rao, he said.

Kamalakar said Rajeshwar Rao had provided education to several students, considering the difficulties of others as his own problems.

Also Read Harish Rao joins garbage collection drive in Siddipet