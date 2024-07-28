Telangana: 3 Singareni workers injured in Ramagundam mine accident

Incident occurred when roof of underground coal mine collapsed

28 July 2024

Peddapalli: Three workers were injured in an accident that took place in the 2 incline coal mine, Ramagundam-I area of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday night.

The incident occurred when the roof of the underground coal mine collapsed during the second shift.

General mazdoor Thudi Sampath Kumar, supportman Radandi Shankar and Badili worker Satri Noyal Raj were injured when the coal fell on them.

Other workers rescued them by removing the coal and shifted them to the Singareni area hospital, Godavarikhani. Another worker escaped without any injuries.