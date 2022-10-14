Singer Yohani receives IIFTC Tourism Impact Award

Published Date - 03:24 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

The youth pop icon became an instant fan favorite after her song 'Manike' went viral all over the world.

Hyderabad: The ‘Manike’ hitmaker Yohani adds yet another feather to her hat as she bags the IIFTC (India International Film Tourism Conclave) Impact Award For Outstanding Achievement In Cultural Promotion on October 13. This award was presented to her for promoting tourism through her music.

The youth pop icon became an instant fan favorite after her song ‘Manike’ went viral all over the world. She has now sung it in five different languages including Hindi. The Hindi version is also a part of the upcoming movie ‘Thank God’ which has been picturised on Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra.

Yohani who is originally from Colombo, Sri Lanka has received this award to promote tourism in her home country through music, she expresses her happiness especially by stating that, ”I am very honoured to receive such a prestigious award. It makes me happy to know that my music is making such an impact. It is a very proud moment for me as an artiste.”

The singer and musician is creating waves all over the world and we can’t wait to see the exciting projects she has in her kitty!