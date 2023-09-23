Indrakaran Reddy asks BRS cadre to strive for growth of party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy told activists of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to strive as a soldier for growth of the party. He welcomed 50 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Tirpelli village in Laxmanachanda mandal into the BRS party here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that activists of Opposition parties were joining the BRS after being attracted to policies and innovate welfare schemes implemented by the government. He predicted that BRS would easily be able to win the mandate in the coming polls.

He requested the leaders and workers of the party for development of the outfit. The minister further said that Nirmal Assembly constituency was undergoing a rapid growth in many aspects.

He advised the public not to trust statements of both Congress and BJP who politicise religion and community. He stated that people would teach a lesson to the Opposition parties soon.

The newly joined activists vowed to ensure victory of the BRS party in forthcoming polls. Minister thank KCR, KT Rama Rao for sanction of Rs 50 crore Meanwhile, Reddy thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao for sanctioning Rs 50 crore for the development of Nirmal municipality.

He participated in a ksheerabhisekam performed to flex posters of Chandrashekhar Rao and Rama Rao here on Saturday. The minister said that Nirmal would be able to grow further with the help of the funds. He stated that the funds would be utilised to create basic infrastructure and to beautify the town.

He said that CC roads, drainages, crematoriums, strengthening of bunds, community halls, etc., would be built. Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar and councilors were present.