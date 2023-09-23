Minister KTR to launch development works in Khammam on Sep 30: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:44 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Khammam: IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao was scheduled to visit Khammam district on Sep 30 to lay the foundation stones for development works worth Rs 1266 crore, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister handed over sanction orders of Gruha Lakshmi houses to beneficiaries of 5th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 20th, 32nd, 37th, 38th, 47th and 48th divisions of Khammam Municipal Corporation here on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering Ajay Kumar informed that additional 1, 000 Gruha Lakshmi houses have been sanctioned for Khammam Assembly constituency, thus 4,000 houses have been sanctioned under Gruha Lakshmi in the constituency.

The Telangana government has spent Rs 240 crore for providing housing to poorer sections in the city. Rs 20 crore was spent on 2, 000 double bedroom houses and Rs 120 crore for Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, the minister explained.

He informed that about 5,000 poor people in the city were being given assignment pattas under GO 58 and the worth of those pattas would be Rs 250 crore. The Gruha Lakshmi Scheme was a continuous process and every eligible poor would benefit from the scheme.

District Collector VP Gautham said that Khammam district was in the forefront in the implementation of GO 58 and the distribution of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme sanction orders to the beneficiaries has been started in Khammam ahead of all the districts in the State.

Earlier in the day Ajay Kumar addressed an Athmeeya Sammelan organised by a BRS leader Sridhar Chekuri at VDO’s Colony in the city. Speaking on the occasion the minister explained the importance of electing the BRS government in the ensuing Assembly elections.

For the continuation of ongoing development works and to execute new development works the BRS should come to power. The public have to support Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the elections, the minister said.

Government Whip, Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao, Seed Development Corporation chairman K Koteswara Rao, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and others were present.