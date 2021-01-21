Siraj lands in Hyderabad, heads straight to dad’s grave

Mohammed Ghouse had passed away in November before the start of the four-Test series, when Siraj was in Australia with the Indian team

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Siraj made a quiet arrival into Hyderabad from Australia on Thursday morning. The first thing that he did on landing in the city was visit his father Mohammed Ghouse’s grave, where he placed flowers as he stood in silence. Ghouse had passed away in November before the start of the four-Test series, when Siraj was in Australia with the Indian team.

“He would have been a very happy man today had he been alive. He always dreamt that I would one day play for the country,” he said.

The 26-year-old speedster said he was happy to fulfill his father’s wish. “I was very happy I could perform and play a big role in India’s win. I will never forget this series,” he said.

Talking about his performances in Australia, Siraj said it was a difficult series because of the Covid-19 restrictions and the tragedy in his family. “I was mentally very disturbed when I heard about my father’s demise. There was a situation when I was very confused whether to return home or stay back in Australia. It was a tough decision. I called home. My mother and brother told me to fulfill my father’s dreams. I could not tell anyone how I lonely I felt in that hour of grief. But god gave me a lot of patience and made me stronger.”

On the 2-1 victory in the Test series, Siraj said he was happy with his performance, especially after taking five wickets in Brisbane and emerging as the top wicket-taker for the country. “It is a great feeling that I got the opportunity to play in this big series.”

On his Test debut at Melbourne, Siraj said he remembered his father when he received the India cap from Ashwin. “I am sure he was looking from above and his blessings were there for me.”

Siraj said he did miss his favourite ‘biryani’. “It has been a long time since I tasted Hyderabadi biryani. I’m waiting to have my first biryani today,” he said.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .