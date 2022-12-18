Sircilla CESS election: Candidates intensify campaign

After withdrawals, 75 aspirants are in the fray for the post of 15 directors in the election scheduled to be held on December 24.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Candidates contesting in Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) have intensified campaigns as scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations have been completed. After withdrawals, 75 aspirants are in the fray for the post of 15 directors in the election scheduled to be held on December 24.

A total of 130 candidates filed nominations for 15 CESS director posts and 129 aspirants got eligibility to contest in the polls as one nomination was rejected in the scrutiny. Finally, 75 candidates are in fray as 54 candidates withdrew their papers on Saturday.

Also Read KTR assures 2BHK houses to all eligible persons in Sircilla

Two candidates are in fray for Sircilla town-I constituency, Sircilla Town-II (10 aspirants), Thangallapalli (5), Illandakunta (5), Yellareddypet (4), Veernapalli (5), Chandurthi (4), Rudrangi (6), Konaraopet (7), Vemulawada town-I (3), Vemulwada town-II (5), Vemulawada rural (3) and Boinpalli (4). Though candidates are not contesting on behalf of political parties since it is a non-political election, various political parties are supporting candidates. While Bharat Rashtra Samithi is supporting 15 aspirants, 35 candidates are being supported by other political parties. 25 independents are also in the fray.

Commenced in the year 1975, the CESS has been successfully operating in the district for the last 47 years. In united Andhra Pradesh, there were nine CESSs. However, except Sircilla CESS, all of them closed due to various reasons. Each house having a electricity meter has a vote. A total of 87,130 votes are there in 255 villages of 13 mandals of the district. So, candidates are visiting each and every house to campaign.

Election officer G Mamatha said 252 polling stations would be set up for the elections.