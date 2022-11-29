KTR assures 2BHK houses to all eligible persons in Sircilla

Speaking at a review meeting with officials to discuss the progress of various developmental works taking place in Sircilla, the Minister said nobody should be left without a house in the district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:36 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said double bedroom houses would be sanctioned to all eligible people in the district. People who have had own land would also be sanctioned houses.

Irrespective of political affiliations, double bedroom houses should be provided to all eligible families, he said, asking officials to prepare a list of homeless people in all mandals of the district with the support of local public representatives by Sankranthi. The assessment should be done in a scientific manner, he said, assuring houses to all eligible families.

A total of 6,886 double bedroom houses were sanctioned to the district. Of these, 3,952 houses were grounded and construction of 3,447 houses was completed, while 1,394 houses were already distributed to beneficiaries, Collector Anurag Jayanthi informed the minister.

The Minister, stating that it was the responsibility of Sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs and MPPs to ground the houses sanctioned to their respective areas, said houses should be sanctioned to people in Vemulawada, Choppadandi and Manakondur constituencies on the line of the Sircilla segment. The distribution of houses should be done in a transparent manner through draw of lots.

Stating that the 2BHK scheme in Sircilla district was far ahead than in other districts, Rama Rao appreciated officials and public representatives.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of the construction of houses in Chikodu and Morraipalli of Mustabad mandal, Padira, Bandalingapalli and Akkapalli of Yellareddypet mandal and a few villages in Gambiraopet and Thangallapalli mandals.