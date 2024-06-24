Sircilla: Girl who failed in Inter supplementary exam ends life

Thokala Sony dies by suicide following intermediate supplementary examination results on Monday.

24 June 2024, 09:04 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: An intermediate girl died by suicide after she failed in the intermediate supplementary results that were announced on Monday.

According to family members, Thokala Sony was found hanging in their home when the family members went outside. A native of Thangallapalli mandal, Sony was a MPC second year student in Thangallapalli Model School.

She had failed in the intermediate results announced recently and appeared for supplementary examinations to clear the backlog. However, she failed in the supplementary exams as well, following which she was upset.

Her parents Laxmi and Ravi broke down on finding their daughter hanging. The police have registered a case.