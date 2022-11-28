Sircilla IDTRC aims for comprehensive training to drivers: Vinod Kumar

Informing that training was being given to drivers by following international standards in IDTRC, he advised the Telangana youth to utilize the opportunity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:21 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Informing that training was being given to drivers by following international standards in IDTRC, he advised the Telangana youth to utilize the opportunity.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that in order to provide comprehensive training in driving, the Institute of Driving Training and Research Centre was established in Sircilla. Local MLA and IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao took the initiative to set up IDTRC.

Informing that training was being given to drivers by following international standards in IDTRC, he advised the Telangana youth to utilize the opportunity. Vinod Kumar on Sunday visited the IDTRC and examined the measures to be taken to develop the institute further besides examining the maintenance.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that before 2019, he and Rama Rao thought about establishing IDTRC in Telangana. Rama Rao established the institute in a spacious area along with all modern facilities by talking with the Ashok Leyland management. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated it in June last year.

The main concept of the institute was to prevent road accidents by imparting best quality driving training with the experts in the driving field. Every year, about 2 lakh people were killed in road accidents in the country while 5 lakh people were disabled. Ensuring well trained drivers was the only solution for the problem.

Besides population, the number of vehicles have gradually increased after independence. In the initial days, drivers would not get training and they used to learn driving on their own and drove even big vehicles.

Later, big companies such as Singareni and RTC have started giving driving training. IDTRC in association with Singareni was conducting skill development programmes to drivers.

Vinod Kumar emphasized the need to provide training to existing drivers on the line of continuing medical education to doctors. Professionalism among drivers would be enhanced if they were given short-term training for a period of three days and two nights.

TS planning board vice-chairman advised IDTRC authorities to introduce diploma and certificate courses in driving in the wake of demand from drivers. He assured to extend his support by talking with the officials concerned.

District Transport Officer Kondal Rao, IDTRC in-charge Nuzum and others were present.