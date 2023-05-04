Sircilla SP holds ‘Tana Divas’ in Yellareddypet police station

Akhil Mahajan on Thursday spent an entire day at the Yellareddypet police station as part of his Tana Divas initiative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:52 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan receiving representations from the people as part of Tana Divas held in Yellareddypet police station on Thursday

Rajanna-Sircilla: Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan on Thursday spent an entire day at the Yellareddypet police station as part of his Tana Divas initiative.

The SP, who received 112 representations from the people, immediately instructed officials to take steps to solve the problems. Mahajan had recently launched the ‘Tana Divas’ programme, as part of which he spends an entire day in a selected police station on the first Tuesday of every month and accepts representations from the people directly.

He said the police would try to solve all problems coming under their purview while other issues would be settled by taking the issues to the notice of the department concerned.

Besides taking the help of legal services authorities, awareness programmes would also be conducted through retired Tahsildhars and DSPs to educate the people about civil disputes.