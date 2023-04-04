Sircilla police launches ‘Thana Divas’

As part of Thana Divas, the Superintendent of Police will stay in a selected police station through the day on the first Tuesday of every month and accept representations from the people directly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Rajanna-Sircilla SP Akhil Mahajan receiving representations from people as part of Tana Divas in Vemulawada rural police station

Rajanna-Sircilla: In order to get into direct contact with rural people and solve their problems instantly, the district police have come up with an innovative programme named ‘Thana Divas’.

As part of Thana Divas, the Superintendent of Police will stay in a selected police station through the day on the first Tuesday of every month and accept representations from the people directly. The SP will solve the problems that could be solved instantly and engage CIs and SIs to solve difficult issues. Civil issues will be solved by consulting with government officials.

SP Akhil Mahajan launched the Thana Divas in Vemulawada rural police station on Tuesday and received representations from the people by staying in the PS from 11 am to 3 pm. SP, who got 53 representations from the public, tried to solve them.

Mahajan instructed the police to register an FIR if there were any criminal issues in land disputes. He also instructed cops to invoke PD Act against land grabbers and also to conduct awareness programmes through retired Tahsildhars and DSPs to educate the people about civil disputes.