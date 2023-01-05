Sircilla wins first place in Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2023

The district has secured the first place in the 4 star ranking category in December under Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

The district has secured the first place in the 4 star ranking category in December under Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023.

Rajanna-Sircilla: The district has secured the first place in the 4 star ranking category in December under Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023. The Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation announced the rankings here.

The district had secured the first rank in November too. Meanwhile, Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts secured the second and third places respectively.

Also Read Rajanna-Sircilla secures first rank in Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, officers, staff and collectors of Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts.