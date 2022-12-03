Rajanna-Sircilla secures first rank in Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022

The district secured the national level first rank in four star category in November under Swachh Survekshan Grameen -2022.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:34 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

The union Ministry of Jal Shakti announced this on Saturday. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao also congratulated the district officials for securing the first rank at the national level.

Responding to a tweet by district Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Rama Rao tweeted: “Congratulations to Team Rajanna-Sircilla led by Collector-RSL”.

The district got the first rank for declaring all villages as model villages under ODF category. Construction of toilets in all houses and institutions, proper maintenance of dry and wet garbage in rural areas, maintenance of compost sheds and drainage water in all villages, developing all villages as clean and wall painting about sanitation in all villages were among other factors.

Collector Anurag Jayanthi, in a statement, said Minister KT Rama Rao’s guidelines and hard work of district officials and public representatives helped the district bag the first rank at the national level.

He appreciated public representatives of all mandals and villages, DRDO, DPO, MPDOs, MPOs, panchayat secretaries, field assistants, technical assistants, sanitation staff and workers.