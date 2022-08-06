Siricilla weaver thanks government for extending insurance coverage, KTR reacts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:54 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Government will be extending insurance coverage to handloom and power loom weavers under Nethanna Ku Bima Scheme from August 7 – National Handlooms Day.

Expressing his gratitude, Velde Hariprasad from Siricilla district wove a beautiful pattu saree thanking Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister K. Rama Rao. With both their portraits on the saree, he weaved the pointers of the scheme in Telugu.

The 32-year-old weaver who has in the past weaved other sarees in honor of the State has also created a miniature power loom to gift the CM. It took him four days to weave this saree.

Appreciating his artwork on Twitter, Minister KTR wrote, “The Handloom & Power-loom weavers in #Telangana are true artists. Sri Velde Hariprasad from Siricilla has expressed his happiness on the launch of “Nethannaku Bhima” (Weaver Life Insurance) through this beautiful silk weave.”

Telangana is the first State in the country to extend insurance coverage to weavers. Under the scheme, if any weaver dies due to any ailment or any untoward incident, then Rs 5 lakh insurance would be offered, he said, adding Telangana Government was committed to the welfare of weavers in the State.

With the implementation of the insurance coverage scheme, nearly 80,000 handloom and power loom and ancillary weavers will benefit in the State. The insurance coverage would be extended to weavers in the age group of 18 to 59 years.

The Handloom & Power-loom weavers in #Telangana are true artists Sri Velde Hariprasad from Siricilla has expressed his happiness on the launch of “Nethannaku Bhima” (Weaver Life Insurance) through this beautiful silk weave 😊 All done in 4 days 👏My compliments Hari Prasad Garu pic.twitter.com/rqy02LjONB — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 6, 2022