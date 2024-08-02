Siriclla Collector assures financial help for treatment of girl suffering from cancer

The Collector visited the house of Gajjela Nayana Sree, who is suffering with cancer, in Garjanapalli of Veernapalli mandal and interacted with her parents Dileep and Shyamala.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 05:43 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha interacting with the parents of Nayana Sree in Garjanapalli of Veenrnapalli mandal on Friday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha has assured to provide financial assistance for the treatment of a girl Gajjela Nayana Sree, who is suffering from cancer.

The Collector on Friday visited her house in Garjanapalli of Veernapalli mandal and interacted with her parents Dileep and Shyamala. He also examined the medical treatment documents of the girl.

They told the Collector that so far they had spent Rs.3 lakh for the child’s treatment by borrowing and expressed their helplessness to spend more money for her future treatment. The Collector assured them that the State government would provide all assistance for the treatment. A joint bank account would be opened in the names of Veernapalli Tahsildar and the child’s mother and Rs.10 lakh would be deposited in the account.

Jha instructed the District Medical and Health Officer to submit a report by studying where the treatment should be provided to the girl. He wanted the officials to start treatment based on DMHO’s report by utilizing the amount deposited in the bank.

Asking the parents not to worry, the collector assured them to provide more funds for treatment if necessary. He advised the parents to contact him directly over phone at any time for any kind of help regarding the treatment of the girl.