New collectors for KB Asifabad, Bhupalapally

Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: Rahul Raj, additional commissioner GHMC, a 2015 batch IAS officer, has been transferred and posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district replacing Sandeep Kumar Jha who was transferred.

According to a press release here on Sunday, Mohammad Abdul Azeem a 2004 IAS officer, collector and District Magistrate of Jayashankar Bhupalpally has been transferred. Mulugu Collector Krishna Aditya a 2014 IAS officer has been placed in full additional charge of the post of Collector and District Magistrate of Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

