Two members of a family electrocuted while dousing haystack in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Two persons belonging to the same family got electrocuted in Yerragadda thanda of Veernapalli mandal on Friday wee hours. The deceased were identified as Banothu Leela (37) and her brother in law Banothu Ravi (35).

According to villagers, the haystack of the deceased family caught on fire as a live electric wire passing through the area got snapped and fell on it at around 12.30 am. Alerted by locals, the deceased tried to douse the fire by pouring water. However, they came into contact with live electric wire in a process and got electrocuted leading to their instant death.

Enraged over the incident, villagers and relatives of the deceased staged a dharna at Veernapalli substation along with the bodies of the deceased on Friday morning, alleging that the incident occurred due to negligence of electricity officials. They demanded the government to do justice to the kin of the deceased.