Sirpur (T) MLA urges Centre to commence works on Bellampalli-Gadchiroli NH

Harish Babu meets Nitin Gadkari, submits request letter to the Union Minister on the proposed Bellampalli-Gadchiroli national highway

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 12:37 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Dr P Harish Babu requested Union Road Transport and National Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to take steps to commence works on the proposed Bellampalli-Gadchiroli national highway. He submitted a request letter to Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Harish urged the Union Minister to begin the work on the national highway at the earliest in giving clearances by the Forest Department for the stretch. He said that Gadkari responded positively to his plea and assured to take steps to initiate the process of formation of the road.

Former Peddapalli MP Dr Venkatesh Netha and BJP district president Dr Kothapalli Srinivas were present. In January 2023, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways gave its nod and issued notification to carry out an aerial survey to create a four-lane 63-km greenfield road network between Bellampalli and Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra under Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme.

The NH is a part of 780-kilometre-long Hyderabad–Raipur Expressway at an estimated cost of Rs 10,578 crore. The stretch reaches Hyderabad from Raipur through Durg, Rajnandgaon, Gadchiroli, Gondpipri, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Ramagundam and Karimnagar towns.