Fresh tender to be called for long-pending Uppal – Ghatkesar flyover

Work on the flyover has been dragging on for four years. When the issue was brought to Gadkari’s notice, he responded and issued instructions to officials to complete the works, he said.

24 June 2024

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had directed officials to terminate the contractor and call fresh tenders to complete the inordinately delayed Uppal-Ghatkesar flyover.

Work on the flyover has been dragging on for four years. When the issue was brought to Gadkari’s notice, he responded and issued instructions to officials to complete the works, he said, adding hat citing frequent accidents on the Hyderabad- Vijayawada highway, an appeal was made to the union Minister to develop it as a six-lane road, in addition to repairs of black spots being taken up on the route.

