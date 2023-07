SIT of Hyderabad police arrest 10 more persons in TSPSC question paper leak case

So far the Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police arrested 74 persons in TSPSC question paper leak case

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police probing the TSPSC exam paper leak case arrested ten persons on Monday.

The arrests were based on the investigation into the case and information provided by a few persons to the SIT. So far the SIT arrested 74 persons in the case. Five teams were formed to arrest some more persons who are involved in the case.

