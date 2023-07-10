Hyderabad traffic police installs 31 pelican signals in city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police installed 31 pelican signals in the city to help pedestrians safely cross the roads.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) G Sudheer Babu said that there are plans to install 43 pelican signals in the city and so far 31 have been installed on busy thoroughfares.

“Two traffic volunteers are posted at each pelican signal crossing to help people. The button operated pelican signals can also be operated by the pedestrians before crossing the road,” Sudheer Babu said.

He further said that pedestrian safety, being a paramount concern various engineering interventions were devised to ensure reduction of fatalities of pedestrians.

The police identified pedestrian islands at busy junctions and intersections and erected 71 pedestrian island sign boards. Also, Hyderabad traffic officers erected banners/flexies informing citizens to use 56 metro stations Foot over Bridges (FoB) to cross over the roads.