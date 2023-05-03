SIT probe will expose corruption, arrests also likely: Sajjala

07:59 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Talking to reporters after the Supreme Court green signal to SIT, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy noted that taking policy decisions which inflicted loss to the state need to be reviewed

Tadepalli: Adviser to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the special investigation team probe into the irregularities during the previous Telugu Desam Party government would dig out all the corrupt practices and bring out the truth.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday after the Supreme Court green signal to SIT, he noted that taking policy decisions which inflicted loss to the state need to be reviewed.

“We will expose the conspiracy that put the state to loss. Why should they fear if the TDP did not commit mistakes?”, he asked.

Alleging that Chandrababu Naidu had a hand in skill development scam, Sajjala said that the TDP gave the name Amaravati capital to its real estate scam and cheated farmers.

Large scale corruption was resorted even in construction of temporary structures and the TDP scam was one of the biggest in the country. The SIT was set up only to dig out the facts, he stated.

