Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme overcomes CBA hurdles, pending clearances, now only a formality

The State government has for quite some time been pursuing the project clearances vigorously with the Ministry of Jal Shakti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 10:40 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Sitaram project, one the three major lift irrigation schemes taken up by the Irrigation Department in the BRS regime, overcame a major hurdle in respect of its feasibility issues on Friday.

The cost benefit analysis (CBA), one of the major tools for evaluating the feasibility and rate of return on the investment, which kept its final clearance on hold, has been approved.

The Godavari basin project will now be placed before the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for its clearance following which the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) would examine it for final approved before pushing it for the approval by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The State government has for quite some time been pursuing the project clearances vigorously with the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The Benefit-Cost Ratio (BCR) for the project stands at 1.60, indicating that the benefits outweigh the costs.

Additionally, the financial internal rate of return (IRR) has been projected to be 18.47%. The Sita Rama Lift Irrigation scheme is an initiative aimed at enhancing irrigation facilities in the districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad. In its first phase, the project covers a total command area of 2,72,921 hectares. This includes new ayacut of about 1,33,085 hectares and stabilization of approximately 1,39,836 hectares.

The estimated cost for implementing the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project was put at Rs.13,384.80 crores. The government had already spent Rs 7,500 crore on the project works so far. Three pump houses were ready for commissioning.

The works on the canal system are nearing completion. The focus is on accelerating the pace of work to extend irrigation facilities to over 1.6 lakh acres under the Wyra project in Khammam district.

The Lift Irrigation scheme holds immense hope for enhancing agricultural productivity and benefiting the local communities. Sitarama Lift Irrigation project was on the priority list of the BRS government along with KLIS and Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.