Kaleshwaram is a comprehensive solution to Telangana water woes: KTR

Says the project is Telangana's pride which was envied by those who wanted to witness the downfall of the new Telangana State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 11:15 AM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the political propaganda and criticism by the Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao asserted that the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project has proven to be the ultimate solution to Telangana’s long-standing drought problem. He said the BRS can withstand such political machinations and criticism to grow further.

In a statement, Rama Rao explained that Kaleswaram is a transformative project that has alleviated the suffering caused by water scarcity in Telangana. He said the project is Telangana’s pride which was envied by those who wanted to witness the downfall of the new Telangana State. “It is our solution to irrigate dry lands of Telangana which suffered despite having abundant Godavari River water,” he said.

Rama Rao described the project as a monumental achievement that addressed the decades-long struggle for water rights from the Godavari River. “Our high-altitude fields now have access to river water, providing much-needed relief. Kaleshwaram is the answer to the exploitation of Godavari waters,” he added.

The BRS working president said the Kaleshwaram project turned out to be a boon for revival of Sri Ram Sagar and Nizam Sagar projects which were unattended for decades. He stated that both the projects were now brimming with water like a full pot.

Emphasising the strategic and thoughtful planning behind Kaleshwaram, he remarked, “Kaleshwaram is proof of our quest, thinking, exploration, and diplomacy. It is more than just one barrage; it is a comprehensive solution to Telangana’s water woes,” he declared.

Rama Rao stated that minor errors in such large projects was natural and they can be rectified.