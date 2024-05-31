Watch: Four injured as truck runs amuck in Sulatanabad

The condition of two of the injured is stated to be critical. Police said the driver of a sand lorry coming from Hyderabad hit a bike at Pusala chowk injuring a couple Hussain and Naseema.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 May 2024, 09:14 PM

Peddapalli: Irate people thrashed an inebriated truck driver, after he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into several vehicles injuring at least four motorcyclists in Sultanabad town on Friday.

The condition of two of the injured is stated to be critical. Police said the driver of a sand lorry coming from Hyderabad hit a bike at Pusala chowk injuring a couple Hussain and Naseema.

Also Read Food safety violations at dairy manufacturing units in Rangareddy

Later, the truck bit another bike on which Vinay was travelling and the truck got onto the road divider and rammed into another vehicle.

The truck stopped only after ploughing through another four bikes and finally halted only after hitting a roadside tree. Irate passersby nabbed thedriver and thrashed him severely before handing him over to the police.

Watch: