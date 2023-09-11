Sitting MLAs in Telangana face least anger among poll-bound states: Report

However, the picture reverses as more voters are angry at the sitting MLAs in Chhattisgarh with a score of 44. Only 27.6 are angry at the sitting MLA in Telangana and only 28.3 in Rajasthan

By IANS Updated On - 08:46 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: Sitting MLAs in Telangana face the least amount of anger from the electorate ahead the coming Assembly elections.

Voters are very angry with sitting MLAs in Andhra Pradesh at 44.9, 41.2 in Mizoram, and 40.4 in Madhya Padesh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is the most popular Chief Minister among those of the states slated for Assembly elections.

As per the IANS CVoter Anger Index in the poll-bound states, Baghel faces the least amount of anger which also implies he is the most popular Chief Minister among the poll bound states.