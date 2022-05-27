Sivasri enthrals virtual viewers with devotional songs in SICA concert

Hyderabad: South Indian Cultural Association, the pioneer cultural organisation of twin cities, conducted its 63rd foundation day virtually on May 26, at the studio of Hope Advertising Pvt Ltd. The event featured a vocal devotional concert by the famous vidushi Kumari Sivasri Skanda Prasad. She was accompanied with vocal support by Sri Poojitha and JS Sravani. Harmonium support was given by N Chandrashekhar, mridangam by Jaidev Haridoss and tabla support by Pramod Prabhu.

Sivasri sang devotional bhajans in a pleasing manner, excellently supported by Poojitha and Sravani. She gave impressive presentation of Thyagaraja kruthis and the compositions of Shyama Shastri and Muthuswami Dikshitar. Chandrashekhar gave good support on harmonium. The percussion support by Jaidev on mridangam and by Pramod Prabhu on tabla enthralled the audience.

Dr. KV Ramana, Jt. Secretary, narrated the sequence of major events of SICA. Rajasekhar, Secretary, and Sudhindra Kumar, Treasurer, conducted the programme in a successful manner.