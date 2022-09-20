Hyderabad: SICA organises carnatic vocal concert

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: A Carnatic Vocal concert by Vishakha Hari, a prominent vocalist and Harikatha exponent, was organised by the South Indian Cultural Association. She was accompanied by Vittal Rangan on Violin, Arjun Ganesh on Mrudangam, TP Balasubramanian on ghatam and Sowjanya Keerthana on Tanpura.

Vishakha created a divine and enthusiastic atmosphere in the auditorium with her immense involvement in rendering the krithis.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr KV Ramana, Joint Secretary SICA, paid rich tributes to Radha Chakravarthy who was closely associated with SICA. The program was supervised by N Rajasekhar, Secretary, KND Murthy, Joint Secretary and Sudhindra Kumar, Treasurer SICA, Suri Venkateswarlu, President Vignana Samithi felicitated the artists.