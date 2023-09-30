SICA management committee members elected

The newly elected members of the SICA managing committee include president, Dr S. Chakravarthy, vice-presidents, S. Jabamani, S Gopala Krishnan, B.Ch. Subbarao, Dr. N Ramesh Kumar, Justice CVN Sastry, Secretary , Nelaturi Rajasekhar, Joint Secretaries, Dr. KV Ramana and KND Murthy and Treasurer, B. Sudhindra Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: The new managing committee members of noted cultural organization from the twin cities, South Indian Cultural Association’s (SICA), established in 1959, were elected in the annual general body meeting that was held at Ravindra Bharathi.

The members elected for the SICA managing committee include N. Sreelatha, Dr. P Raghu, KS Rao, D.J. Rao, Srinivasan, Dr KN Prasad, Mahidhara Seetaram, Shyamala Chirravuri, Lolla S Murthy, Rajabhushan Rao and V. Ramachandran

The returning officer for the election of the SICA managing committee was Suri Venkateswarlu, who declared the names of the newly elected members, the press release added.

