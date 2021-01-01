Sivasri’s classical rendition casts a spell

Sivasri’s Bhava laden rendition gave the audience a divine experience and her mellifluous voice and impeccable performance with wonderful support by the accompanists resulted in a perfect evening for the music lovers, according to a press release.

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: As part of Sankeertanotsav, a music concert and cultural festival, being presented by Sampradaya and Hope Advertising, a special Abhang concert by popular upcoming classical musician Sivasri Skandaprasad from Chennai was organised. Apart from being a Carnatic Classical musician, she is an exponent of Bharatanatyam and also a music composer.

Beginning with Narayana Narayana namavali followed by Gnanananda Gurum Bhaje by Swami Haridas Giri in Raga Bhimplas, Guru Bin Kaun in Raga Subhapantuvarali Ragam by Sant Kabir, Nama Darayo and several other Abhangs, were a feast to the listener’s ears.

Manikandan on Harmonium, Karthik on Mridangam and Gopalakrishnan on Dolki were excellent with their instrumental support throughout the concert and she was ably supported on the chorus by Hari Chandana and Sharada Rasagna.

The event also features Harikatha on ‘Seetakalyanam’ by renowned Harihatha exponent M V Simhachala Shastry. The program can be viewed on https://youtu.be/1zRzz9zzOxM

