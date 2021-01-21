Six dead, 10 injured in Nalgonda accident

By | Published: 7:18 pm 7:53 pm

Nalgonda: Six persons including five women died and 10 others were injured when an autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a container truck at Angandipet Stage of P A Pally mandal in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

All the victims were daily wage labourers and natives of Chinthalabhavi village. The autorickshaw driver was trying to prevent hitting an SUV in front and in the process, was involved in a head on collision with the truck coming in the opposite direction. The autorickshaw driver was also among the six killed.

The victims were identified as Kattam Mallesh, Nomula Peddamma, Nomula Saidamma, Kottam Peddamma, Godugu Iddamma, all natives of Chinthalabhavi, while the sixth, a woman, hailed from Gottimukkala. In all, 20 persons were traveling in the autorickshaw. The condition of two other women was said to be serious.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to area hospital at Deverakonda for treatment.

