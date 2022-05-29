| Six Held For Gambling In Hyderabad

Six held for gambling in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:37 AM, Sun - 29 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested by the Osmania University police for allegedly gambling on Saturday night. The police reportedly seized Rs 1.20 lakh in cash and cards from them.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided the habitat behind the Osmania University campus and found six persons playing three cards game and gambling. One of those caught is a rowdy sheeter, sources said.

All of them were taken into custody.

