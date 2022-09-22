Six held with PDS rice worth Rs 4.19 lakh in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:08 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Jangaon: The Task Force police seized 131 quintals of rice worth Rs 4,19,200 meant for the distribution under the Public Distribution System on the outskirts of Garnepalli village under the Zaffargadh police station limits Wednesday.

The police also seized two mini-trucks and a motorcycle after arresting six persons involved in the illegal purchase and sale of the rice, Additional DCP and Task Force incharge Vaibhav R Gaikwad said.

The suspects along with the seized rice were handed over to the Zaffargadh police for further action.

The arrested persons were Gugulothu Narasimha, Gugulothu Jyoythi, Tejavath Prakash, Bhukya Jayender, Bhukya Chilikamma, and Gugulothu Ramesh. One suspect, Dhirender of Chilpur, is absconding.