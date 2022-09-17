Man booked for diversion of 45 quintals of PDS rice in Asifabad

Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A person was booked for allegedly diverting rice grains for public distribution system (PDS), when sleuths of a task force team conducted raids on his residence at Marthidi village of Bejjur mandal on Saturday. As many as 45 quintals of the rice were seized from his possession.

Task Force Inspector D Sudhakar said that the accused person Abbib Khan, a resident of Marthidi. Abbib Khan was found to have stored the rice grains and was ready to ship them to Maharashtra, when the sleuths raided his house, following a tip. He was handed over to Bejjur police for further action.