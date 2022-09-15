Warangal: Eight held, Rs 6 lakh worth PDS rice seized

Warangal/Hanamkonda: Task Force police have apprehended eight persons in three different cases of smuggling of the rice meant for the public distribution scheme, and seized Rs 6.06 lakh worth rice from them on Thursday.

“On receiving credible information, the Task Force team seized a lorry (MP09 HG 6314) laden with 200 quintals of PDS rice worth Rs 5.20 lakhs under the Wardhannapet police station limits,” said Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad.

The seized property along with two accused, Sanga Srikanth of Warangal, and Rajesh Rawath (lorry driver) of Madhya Pradesh, have been handed over to Wardhannapet police for further action. Two other accused, Erra Sathish of Himmath Nagar of Zaffergadh mandal, and Dodda Srinivas of Rayaparthy are absconding.

In another incident, the police seized 25 quintals of rice worth Rs 65,000 by apprehending three persons under the Wardhannapet PS limits. They have also seized a pick-up truck and an autorickshaw. The arrested were Mamidi Niranjan of Syampet village and mandal, Amugothu Santhosh (driver) of the NS Thanda in Wardhannapet mandal and Gugulothu Balu ( driver) of Julaiwada in Hanamkonda.

Meanwhile, two more persons have been arrested for illegally transporting the PDS rice worth Rs 16,500 besides confiscating two autorickshaws under the Mamnoor police station limits. The arrested were Darigala. Srikanth (driver) of Kareemabad area in Warangal, and Akula Krishna Murthy (driver) of Bhavani Nagar in Hanamkonda. Under the supervision of Task Force ACP M Jithender Reddy, Inspectors V Naresh Kumar, N Venkateshwarlu, SI V Lavan Kumar SI and other staff participated in the raids.