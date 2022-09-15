Hyderabad: 100 bags of PDS rice seized in Mangalhat

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:04 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police raided a house and caught one person who allegedly stocked rice meant for distribution under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) and seized 100 bags of rice on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a house located at Raheempura and found Maddela Ashok had stocked 100 bags, each weighing between 40 and 50 kilograms, of PDS rice illegally. He was allegedly purchasing the rice at Rs.12 per kilo gram from card holders and selling it to others at Rs.25 a kilo gram.