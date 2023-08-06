Six killed, four missing after heavy rains battered China

A total of 18,916 people have been evacuated, with 21 temporary relocation facilities established in China

By PTI Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Beijing: At least six people were killed and four others are missing after heavy rains battered China‘s northeastern Jilin province, according to authorities on Sunday.

Nine reservoirs exceeding flood limits in the city had maintained proper discharge. China has been hit with record-heavy rains in recent weeks. The current round of rainfall has now ended, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 18,916 people have been evacuated, with 21 temporary relocation facilities established. Rescue forces have restored the functionality of 85 electricity and 26 telecommunication facilities. Seasonal flooding hits large parts of China every summer.