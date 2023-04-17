| Six New Poojas Arjitha Sevas Introduced At Bhadradri Temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

File Photo of Bhadradri Temple

Kothagudem: Six new poojas, arjitha sevas have been introduced at Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district.

The temple executive officer (EO) L Ramadevi informed that the decision to introduce poojas/arjitha sevas at Bhadradri Temple has been taken during a recent meeting with Endowments Commissioner V Anil Kumar.

Veda Ashirvachanam-after darshan of the deities (Rs 500 ticket), Tulasimala Alankarana to Lord Rama-every Saturday (Rs 1000), Nitya Sarva Kainkarya Seva (Rs 5000), Sri Rama Navami Mutyala Samarpana (Rs 10, 000), Nitya Poola Alankarana Seva- Monday to Saturday (Rs 5000) and Tulabharam-everyday (Rs 100 ticket) were the poojas/arjitha sevas introduced from Sunday onwards.

Nitya Sarva Kainkarya Seva tickets sale would be limited to 10 persons on Sundays. The devotees will be presented kanduva, woman’s jacket piece, laddu prasadam, anna prasadam, a packet of mutyla talambralu, illustrated Ramayanam book, Ramakoti book and others varying in accordance with the poojas/arjitha sevas they opt for, the EO explained.

