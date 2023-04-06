Bhadradri temple earns Rs 2.08 crore from hundi collections

Kothagudem: Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district has earned an amount of Rs. 2.08 crore from hundi collections for a period of 63 days.

The counting of hundi collections took place on Thursday at the temple. Gold ornaments weighing 218 grams and silver articles weighing 1.44 kg, 388 US dollars, 15 Australian, 25 New Zealand and 20 Canadian dollars were among the hundi collections.

110 Bhutanese ngultrums, 30 Egyptian pounds, 110 Malaysian ringgits, 10 Kuwaiti dinars and 10 UAE dirhams were also among the offerings made by the devotees. In the last hundi counting the temple earned an amount of Rs. 2.20 crore and gold ornaments weighing 250 grams.