| Six Personalities From Warangal Presented With Ntr Kala Ratna Awards

Six personalities from Warangal presented with NTR Kala Ratna awards

The event was organized by the Pinakini Youth Welfare Association in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

NTR Kala Ratna award recipients

Hanamkonda: Six distinguished individuals from Warangal have been honoured with the ‘NTR Kala Ratna’ awards during a ceremony held to commemorate the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister and noted actor NT Rama Rao. The event was organized by the Pinakini Youth Welfare Association here on Thursday.

The recipients are: GV Babu, renowned actor; Potlapalli Srinivasa Rao, acclaimed poet; B Sudhir Rao, maestro of classical dance; Konuganti Krupakar Raju, accomplished singer; Taduri Renuka, skilled Kuchipudi dancer; and Savaram Roji Ranjitha, charismatic anchor.

Kazipet ACP P Srinivas and IRCS chairman Dr P Vijaya Chander Reddy were chief guests. A captivating ‘Kavi Sammelan’ led by Potlapalli Srinivasa Rao, featuring the participation of K Murali Mohan Raju, A Jagan Mohan Rao, Mahesh Chandra, and other notable personalities, left the audience enthralled.

Also Read BRS refutes Opposition allegations over ORR lease, terms it politically motivated