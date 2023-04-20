| Six Softball Players From Tswreis In Indian Team For Asia Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: Six softball players from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Softball Academy have been selected for the Indian team that will compete in the Asia Cup scheduled to be at Puli, Taipei from June 13 to 17.

Out of 16 players, seven players are from Telangana State while six of them are from TSWREIS academy.

The players who were selected from TSWREIS are: Sumpaka Soumya Rani (Tadwai), Goka Sathvika (Suddapally), Guguloth Soundarya (Suddapally), Dasari Saryu (Dharmaram), Goka Sravika (Suddapally), Daravath Karthika (Toopran).