Sixth annual general meeting of SCSC held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: Around 120 members participated in the sixth annual general meeting of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council held on Friday.

Krishna Yedula, Secretary General of SCSC said the council has been successful and is growing very well due to the impactful decisions taken for the IT & ITes industry over the years. About the Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security, he said the CoE is one of its kinds in the country to spread awareness on cybercrimes, support industry, government and police.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said the SCSC has been taking many proactive steps during the past many years and these decisions and thought process has impacted the industry very positively. He said the Cyberabad police is closely working with SCSC on setting up of COE and already 60 people have started work.

Joint Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty appreciated the volunteering work taken up by several IT and other industry professionals and thanked their involvement and support beyond their office hours.

Responding to queries on how Traffic Police will be in a position to control the traffic once all the IT employees return to office, DCP Traffic, Srinivas Rao, said they were fully geared up and said the higher ups sanctioned the additional traffic police stations and adequate resources and manpower.