28 volunteers trained as first responders in Cyberabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

A total of 28 volunteers were trained as first responders of 43rd batch of Basic Life Support (BLS) training programme by Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and AIG Hospitals. A total of 28 volunteers were trained as first responders of 43rd batch of Basic Life Support (BLS) training programme by Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and AIG Hospitals.

Hyderabad: The 43rd batch of Basic Life Support (BLS) was conducted jointly by the Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and AIG Hospitals here on Saturday. A total of 28 volunteers were trained as first responders as part of the training programme.

Topics covered in the training included Basic Life Support, Triage, Collar Application, Active Bleeding Control (ABC), Fracture Management at site, bandaging and splinting, lifting and moving.

Cyberabad Traffic officials said that every month about 25-30 persons die in hospitals while undergoing treatment for injuries they suffered in road crashes, which increased the need for knowledge on basic first aid and knowledge on how to handle injured persons at the accident site.