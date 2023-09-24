Skill Development Scam: Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand extended till October 5

Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over ₹ 300 crore to the state exchequer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:34 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Vijayawada: ACB court here on Friday extended the judicial remand of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the case pertaining to AP Skill Development Corporation scam till October 5.

He was produced before the ACB court judge virtually soon after the completion of two day CID custody. CID officials for atleast 10 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

The judge enquired from Naidu is he was subjected to any third degree method during the questioning. The CID requested the court to extend Naidu’s custody for further questioning. The judge asked it to file a petition. Naidu’s bail petition will be taken up for hearing on Monday.

