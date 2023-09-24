AP: Tirumala temple’s electric bus stolen

The temple body lodged a complaint with the police. The bus was later traced near Naidupeta in Tirupati district.

By IANS Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Tirupati: An electric bus operated for Tirumala temple devotees was stolen in the early hours of Sunday.

The bus was stolen from the garage of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the affairs of the famous hill shrine.

The temple body lodged a complaint with the police. The bus was later traced near Naidupeta in Tirupati district. The thief apparently left the vehicle after it ran out of charge. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

The incident exposed loopholes in the TTD security at a time when the temple is witnessing huge rush of devotees for annual Brahmotsavam. The TTD has taken the incident seriously and ordered an inquiry.

The temple authorities operate free electric buses for the devotees travelling to the hill shrine.

Driver of one of the buses had left the vehicle at the garage before returning home Saturday night. The vehicle was on charging when it was taken away by the thief.

As the bus has a GPS system, the officials traced it to Naidupeta. Police reached there with TTD officials and found the vehicle abandoned on a bypass road.