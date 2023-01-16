Skincare routine for men: Get clear and radiant skin in a short time

Men are often confused about what products are to be used and what not.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:30 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: It is known that men use just soap for their skincare routine while a few invest in this and follow a proper skincare routine for clear and radiant skin. When talking about skin, having a skincare routine is very important for men as it is for women and one should not miss out on this step. It keeps your face moisturised, clean and fresh.

Men are often confused about what products are to be used and what not.

Here are some of the most important skincare products that one should use:

Face wash

A face wash is an important product as it helps remove dirt and oil from one’s skin. Depending on your skin type, you should use a face wash twice a day.

Toner

Use a toner once you have cleansed your face. It helps remove excess dirt and oil left behind after cleansing, and assists in preparing your skin for the rest of your routine.

Exfoliate

This step removes dead skin cells and prevents breakouts, and it is better for someone who is dealing with acne. One should exfoliate twice a week and it is recommended to do this in the evening so that the skin can recover as you rest.

Moisturise daily

Moisturising nourishes your skin and makes it stay hydrated. It lies on top of your skin and traps moisture in the layers below, while also shielding your skin from pollutants in the air.