Energy drinks accelerate hair loss in men, study finds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: It is well known that stress, genetics, hormonal imbalance, and certain medications are all reasons for hair loss. But did you know that an energy drink can also cause loss of hair?

Although consuming sweetened drinks were always considered to be unhealthy, a recent study published in the science journal ‘Nutrients’, says that it could lead to hair loss, especially in men.

A study conducted by a group of Chinese researchers from Tsinghua University in Beijing found that the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages “may be a potential risk factor for male pattern hair loss”.

They also pointed out that the consumption of such drinks is also the highest in the 13-29-year-old age group. These common beverages include soft drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks, and others.

The study examined around 1,000 men who were observed drinking between one and three litres of the drinks each week. From them, the men who confessed to losing their hair said they had drunk 12 sugary drinks per week on average.

And according to the results, those who consumed more than one drink each day were at a 42% greater risk of experiencing hair loss, compared to those who did not.

The study is peer-reviewed and also states that those who ate fast food and fewer vegetables, and those who experienced anxiety were more at risk of hair loss as well.