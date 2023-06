DRAG Performance: Feminity And Masculinity | LGBTQ Community In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Let’s understand what drag is. Many think that it is solely cross-dressing, meaning men dress as women and women dress as men. But in reality, there is more to it. It is a performance art form that has been popular in the LGBTQ circles for a long time now. This art form often includes makeup, hair, dramatic outfits, music, and dance.