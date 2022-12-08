Sleigh into the holiday season with festive treats from Magnolia Bakery India

Make your way into this holiday season with an extra special range of festive baked goods at Magnolia Bakery.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: ’Tis the season for sugar, spice and everything delicious. Make your way into this holiday season with an extra special range of festive baked goods at Magnolia Bakery.

Ideal for gifting to your loved ones or indulging in a sweet break for yourself, these sweet treats are available on pre-orders too and can be customised into a beautiful hamper as well.

The seasonal offering features the classic Plum cake and Plum cake loaf made from dry fruit soaked in rum with spiced fresh fruits and baked into a rich-dense cake. The Plum cake is available in three different sizes. Make delicious happ-pie moments this winter with Magnolia Bakery’s crowd-favourite pies.

Pick from Mini double crust apple pie – traditional apple pie made with golden delicious and Granny Smith apples topped with a double crust; Mini caramel apple lattice pie – sweet, gooey caramel and the season’s ripest apples come together in this flaky, double-crusted lattice pie; and Mini pear cranberry crumble pie – cranberry and pear fillings with a pecan crumble topping.

In addition to all that, there will be a range of themed Christmas and Holiday Piped cupcakes, beautifully decorated with favourite Christmas characters. Just like all their other desserts, the holiday specials are hand-made and freshly made daily.

Priced from Rs 160 (+ taxes) onwards, all the festival special desserts will be available at the bakery, till the stocks last, on Road No 45, Jubilee Hills. Follow @magnoliabakery.india for more updates!